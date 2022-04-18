Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating early morning cutting incident

(Live 5/File)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an early morning cutting incident injured three people.

The Omaha Police Department says officers were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. Monday to the area of 31st and L Street for a cutting incident.

According to police, three victims told officers about an altercation in the nearby parking lot. The victims said an unknown suspect cut them.

All victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Omaha Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

