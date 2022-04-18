Man shot in chest, Omaha Police investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating after receiving a call for a walk-in shooting victim at Immanuel Hospital just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The scene was later found at the NP Mart on North 60th Street near Ames Avenue.

According to officers on scene, the victim was shot in the chest and transported to another hospital.

No one in custody at this time.

