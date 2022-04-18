Advertisement

Man shot in chest, Omaha Police investigating

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating after receiving a call for a walk-in shooting victim at Immanuel Hospital just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The scene was later found at the NP Mart on North 60th Street near Ames Avenue.

According to officers on scene, the victim was shot in the chest and transported to another hospital.

No one in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Man shot in chest, Omaha Police investigating
