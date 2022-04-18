Iconic building in Blackstone District has a new name

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades Omaha’s Kiewit Corporation lit up the midtown Omaha sky.

When the engineering and construction company moved its headquarters from midtown, it caught the attention of business owners in the area.

“Losing Kiewit downtown and with the majority of people at Mutual of Omaha working from home still after two years and with them moving downtown that’s some major changes to this area,” said Bill Baburek.

Bill Baburek owns the Crescent Moon Ale House, he’s been right across the street from the plaza for more than 20 years.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes since ‘96 when we moved in here, seems like the changes really accelerated obviously in the last six-seven years. Lot of lot of changes.”

This area has changed. More restaurants, more bars, more people, and more business, and today the building on the corner of 36th and Farnam changed names. No more Kiewit, the top of the tower now spells out Blackstone Plaza.

“That name Kiewit Plaza went up there in about 1960 and here we are in 2022 and we’re getting a new name. We’re going through a full renovation, we’re getting a new lobby, we’re getting a new fitness center, we’ve got a new cloud room, all new windows machinal, everything is new,” said John Lund.

John Lund is the owner of Blackstone Plaza, he says the office tower is already 50 to 55% leased and more companies are on the way.

“We are finding more people interested in being in that part of the city than we would have ever dreamed, I think the streetcar is a lot of help, I think the downtown district with the announcement of the Mutual of Omaha headquarters has been good, I think that area is just hot.”

Rebecca Boylan owns The Frame Service, she says the name change on the building across the street reflects the neighborhood and all the changes made in this area over the years.

“Well from when we first got here it was pretty empty and now we have lots of residents on both ends we have lots of young people moving in med students, lots of energy I would say, and much more of a scene of a neighborhood. The Blackstone Plaza once it fills all the way up will be full of workers walking and lunches and activity so very welcomed,” said Boylan.

Lund says he plans to have an official grand opening of Blackstone Plaza sometime this summer.

WOWT will also make its new home in Blackstone Plaza.

