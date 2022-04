OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna quarterback Zane Flores announced his commitment to Oklahoma state today on Twitter. The 3-star recruit has eight other offers, including one from Nebraska.

This past season, Flores led the Dragons to the school’s first-ever Class A State Title game. The junior tallied 2,885 passing yards and 36 total touchdowns.

