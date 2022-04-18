Fire chiefs declare burn ban in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burn ban for Douglas County has been reinstated after ending last week.

The Douglas County Fire Chiefs have issued a county-wide burn ban starting Monday morning.

According to Joel Sacks of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday. A red flag warning means upcoming weather can lead to ideal fire conditions.

