Fire chiefs declare burn ban in Douglas County

(KEYC News Now)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burn ban for Douglas County has been reinstated after ending last week.

The Douglas County Fire Chiefs have issued a county-wide burn ban starting Monday morning.

According to Joel Sacks of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday. A red flag warning means upcoming weather can lead to ideal fire conditions.

