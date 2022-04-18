Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cooler Tuesday, then turning stormier

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny but gusty Monday, we get a brief break from the wind. Winds calm down for the evening and into Tuesday morning. Under mainly clear skies with calm winds temperatures will cool off fast. We’ll kick off Tuesday in the 20s! Bundle up!

Clouds build and by mid morning Tuesday we’ll be sitting under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds make it hard to warm even with gusty S wind that picks up in the afternoon. We’ll reach for a high just shy of 50 in the Metro with gusts approaching 40 mph by the early evening:

Wind returns Tuesday PM (wowt)

Daily storm chances are here starting Wednesday... Wednesday looks like our most promising day for showers and thunderstorms with scattered potential back daily into the start of the weekend.

Showers are here to kick off the day Wednesday with shower and weak thunderstorm potential through about 3 PM. We’ll warm into the 60s by the late afternoon, so once the rain clears it will be a decent day to get outside!

Wednesday rain (wowt)

Thursday continues the warming trend with a climb to the low 70s. Most of the day is dry with showers and storms possible in the evening. Those will continue overnight into Friday morning.

Thursday evening rain (wowt)

Early rain chances clear Friday with a bump to the 70s and low 80s for the afternoon! By the evening we’ll look ahead to another potential round of thunderstorms... this evening round could bring severe weather potential. It is still several days out, so we’ll monitor the trend and keep you updated on the storm threat. Check back in through the week.

Friday evening storms (wowt)

Storm chances stick around Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be the drier weekend day with a high in the mid 60s.

A drier but cooler trend settles in for the start of next work week as highs fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s.

