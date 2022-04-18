Advertisement

Election 2022: Nebraska 2nd District Democratic candidates set for Tuesday debate

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, 6 News will bring you a debate between the Democrats who want to unseat Congressman Don Bacon.

Monday, organizers with the Omaha Press Club flipped a coin between the campaigns of Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas to decide who gets the last word in the debate’s closing arguments.

The hour-long debate is sponsored by the Press Club and the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha.

Shelton is a mental-health professional, professional counselor, and community advocate. Vargas is in his second term as a state senator; he’s also a former teacher and school board member.

6 News politics and investigative reporter Brian Mastre will moderate the debate, which will stream live on WOWT.com and in the 6 News app.

