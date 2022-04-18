Advertisement

Early morning pursuit down Dodge Street ends in crash

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An early morning pursuit down Dodge Street ended in a crash near 72nd Street.

Omaha Police say the incident began as a traffic stop near 35th and Hamilton around 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

While officers took the female driver into custody, police say the male passenger moved into the driver’s seat and drove off.

As the pursuit began, the man dragged one of the officers down a portion of 35th Street.

Police say the officer is expected to be okay.

A stop stick was used to end the chase, and the man was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

