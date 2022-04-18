Advertisement

Douglas County Election Commission reminds voters of registration deadlines

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voter registration deadlines are approaching as the Nebraska Gubernatorial Primary Election draws closer.

According to the Douglas County Election Commission, the deadline to register to vote for the May 10 primary election varies depending on the method of registering.

Douglas County voters have until Friday, April 22, to register to vote if they choose to register online, by mail, at DMV offices, state agencies, public libraries, or by deputy registrars, and if they have a voter registration form delivered to the election office by someone else.

Online registrations can be completed by Friday, April 22, prior to midnight, and mailed registrations must be postmarked by Friday, April 22.

Registering to vote in person at the Douglas County Election Commission office at 12220 W Center Road is still allowed until Monday, May 2.

Residents can confirm their voter registration on the Douglas County Election Commission website.

