Bluejays add TCU transfer Francisco Farabello to roster

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton head coach Greg McDermott announced Monday guard Francisco Farabello will be transferring into the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-3 guard from Argentina played 73 games over three seasons at Texas Christian University. With the Horned Frogs, Farabello started 18 games averaging 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Farabello has experience on the international basketball scene as well, having competed in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece, the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Canada, and the FIBA U17 World Championship in 2016 in Spain.

