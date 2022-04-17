Two-car crash in Omaha causes gas leak

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was an intense afternoon for some in Benson after a two-car crash caused a gas leak.

Officials say the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday near 66th and Maple Street. It forced businesses nearby to close for a short period and some people had to leave their homes.

Omaha Fire says during the collision one of the cars hit a gas line before barely missing a business on the corner.

6 News crews were on the scene before it was cleared and said gas could be smelled roughly a half-mile away.

According to Battalion Chief Rob McEvoy with the Omaha Fire Department, officials had to evacuate the nearby buildings to get an understanding of just how serious the gas leak was.

“We evacuated all the occupancies within 300 feet,” McEvoy said. “MUD arrived on scene and it was determined that the leak was exterior only. We did check the buildings to confirm and we have zero gas readings inside.”

The driver of one of the vehicles that were hit claims her car was parked when it was struck by another vehicle. Metropolitan Utilities District took over to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.