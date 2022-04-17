Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Melting mix of snow and rain keeps Easter Sunday chilly

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a mix of snow, graupel and rain moving through the area on this Easter morning and it likely continues into the early afternoon. It likely won’t amount to much but it will keep us chilly all day long.

Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday(WOWT)

The precipitation will likely add up to less than a quarter inch of moisture across much of the area with the heaviest likely in Western Iowa. Clouds will stay locked in and make it tough to warm. Lower 40s at best with a bit of a southeast wind.

Sunshine will allow us to warm a bit more Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest wind gusts will pick up though with some up to 35 mph likely, especially in the morning.

Monday Wind Gusts
Monday Wind Gusts(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Overall I look for chilly weather to persist through Tuesday before we can warm up a bit more and keep it around for the rest of the week. There are several chances of rain all week too.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

