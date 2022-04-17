Advertisement

Roughly 600 attend Omaha Black Police Officers Association Easter event Saturday

The local Black Police Officers Association sees a good turnout for their Easter Egg Hunt Saturday
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kids across the Omaha Metro got to have fun this holiday weekend with several organizations hosting events.

Saturday the Omaha Black Police Officers Association held an Easter egg event at Miller Park for kids of all ages. It included an egg hunt, kickball game, good food, raffles, and much more.

Roughly 600 people attended the event.

According to Ken Fox, the President of the Omaha Black Police Officer Association, organizers were thrilled by the great turnout.

“So as great as it is for the kids, it’s even greater for us,” Fox said. “This organization focuses on doing events to make sure we are engaging kids and community and for us this is heaven. To actually get people out moving and I hear kids having fun”

The association’s next event is the student celebration this summer.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backpack sale in Sarpy County becomes an attempted robbery
Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital
15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested

Latest News

Omaha Police: One injured in hit and run early Sunday morning
Omaha birthing fair highlights racial disparities
One injured in Omaha hit and run
One injured in Omaha hit and run early Sunday
Black police officer association egg hunt
Black Police Officers Association hosts Easter Egg Hunt Saturday