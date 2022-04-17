Roughly 600 attend Omaha Black Police Officers Association Easter event Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kids across the Omaha Metro got to have fun this holiday weekend with several organizations hosting events.

Saturday the Omaha Black Police Officers Association held an Easter egg event at Miller Park for kids of all ages. It included an egg hunt, kickball game, good food, raffles, and much more.

Roughly 600 people attended the event.

According to Ken Fox, the President of the Omaha Black Police Officer Association, organizers were thrilled by the great turnout.

“So as great as it is for the kids, it’s even greater for us,” Fox said. “This organization focuses on doing events to make sure we are engaging kids and community and for us this is heaven. To actually get people out moving and I hear kids having fun”

The association’s next event is the student celebration this summer.

