OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person is recovering from injuries after a hit and run.

Omaha Police say officers were dispatched to 25th and Spencer Street at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning in response to a hit and run.

According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is currently under investigation.

