Omaha birthing fair highlights racial disparities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of women deal with unexpected labor outcomes each year in the U.S, and hundreds die either during pregnancy or the year after.

According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related issue than white women.

Saturday, several organizations came together in Omaha to make sure that changes. Dozens of Omaha mothers are educating themselves in an effort to change inequities Black women face during pregnancy.

It’s an issue all too many mothers are familiar with like Candy Zollicoffer. She was 34 weeks along when she decided she needed to seek out a new doctor.

“I was misdiagnosed with diabetes when actually it was preeclampsia, which is a fatal condition of high blood pressure. It really affected my entire pregnancy,” said Zollicoffer with the organization I Be Black Girl.

That switch in medical care providers made all the difference for Zollicoffer. She’s now advocating for other women in Omaha to do the same.

“It’s ok to ask for what you need, to ask for what you want. A lot of times we don’t know what we need until we are actually in that situation.”

Stephanie Bradley is a mom of one with another one on the way. She says there’s a shift happening. Something that wasn’t happening during her first pregnancy just three years ago.

“Now I know what’s available and those connections are truly being made in the community,” Bradley said. “There’s more of a push focus on black moms, to focus on building those connections between services and I think it’s really just beautiful the time that we are in.”

Women here say education is the most powerful tool they have to fight the racial disparities that exist, and they will continue to fight for all women to have safe and healthy pregnancies.

“We have to increase the outcomes and if we are not speaking up for ourselves if other people aren’t coming alongside to partner with us, the outcomes don’t change.”

