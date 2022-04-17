Many return in-person for Easter Sunday worship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christians throughout the Omaha metro area celebrated Easter on Sunday. For many, that was spent attending morning service at church.

Back in 2020, many places of worship saw a complete shutdown of in-person events and switched to virtual services to keep things COVID-friendly. Since then, things have been slowly returning to normal.

Christ Community Church saw a large turnout Sunday morning. According to Executive Director of Ministry Arts Jed Logue, they’re excited to welcome people back.

“We’ve been steadily noticing that as the months go on, more and more people are starting to come back on site,” Logue said. “We’re at about 60 to 70% of our pre-COVID numbers. But one of the things that we’re really excited for too is that our online ministry has really grown a lot. We’re calling it a hybrid ministry where people are attending both on-site and online.”

In a rare calendar alignment, Christians, Jews and Muslims are all celebrating major religious holidays this weekend. Both Passover and Good Friday were marked on April 15. Muslims continue to mark the month-long celebration of Ramadan.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.