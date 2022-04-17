Advertisement

Many return in-person for Easter Sunday worship

(WOWT)
By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christians throughout the Omaha metro area celebrated Easter on Sunday. For many, that was spent attending morning service at church.

Back in 2020, many places of worship saw a complete shutdown of in-person events and switched to virtual services to keep things COVID-friendly. Since then, things have been slowly returning to normal.

Christ Community Church saw a large turnout Sunday morning. According to Executive Director of Ministry Arts Jed Logue, they’re excited to welcome people back.

“We’ve been steadily noticing that as the months go on, more and more people are starting to come back on site,” Logue said. “We’re at about 60 to 70% of our pre-COVID numbers. But one of the things that we’re really excited for too is that our online ministry has really grown a lot. We’re calling it a hybrid ministry where people are attending both on-site and online.”

In a rare calendar alignment, Christians, Jews and Muslims are all celebrating major religious holidays this weekend. Both Passover and Good Friday were marked on April 15. Muslims continue to mark the month-long celebration of Ramadan.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backpack sale in Sarpy County becomes an attempted robbery
Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital
15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested

Latest News

Roughly 600 attend Omaha Black Police Officers Association Easter event Saturday
Omaha Police: One injured in hit and run early Sunday morning
Omaha birthing fair highlights racial disparities
One injured in Omaha hit and run
One injured in Omaha hit and run early Sunday