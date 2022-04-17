Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunnier, windier Monday with an active pattern ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine makes a return Monday after a cloudy Easter Sunday!

Highs climb into the low 50s in the Metro by the later afternoon to early evening but it won’t be a calm day:

Monday forecast (wowt)

Gusty winds, especially in the morning, make it feel chilly early on with breezy conditions persisting into the afternoon. Gusts will generally reach the 30s but could be as high as 40 mph:

Monday wind forecast (wowt)

The gusty winds, combined with dry conditions, make it a high fire danger day... FIRE WEATHER WATCHES are already in place for the Metro and points to the north Monday afternoon through the evening.

Fire weather watch (wowt)

The gusty NW winds cool us down by Tuesday with a drop to the mid 40s... from there a warm up moves in taking us to 80 by Friday, but so does a very active pattern.

Daily storm chances are here starting Wednesday... Wednesday looks like our most promising day for showers and thunderstorms with scattered potential back daily into the start of the weekend:

Next 6 days rain chances (wowt)

After Saturday our storm chances become s bit less frequent but we’ll see returning rain chances at least once next work week.

