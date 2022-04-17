Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunnier, windier Monday with an active pattern ahead

Emily's Sunday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine makes a return Monday after a cloudy Easter Sunday!

Highs climb into the low 50s in the Metro by the later afternoon to early evening but it won’t be a calm day:

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(wowt)

Gusty winds, especially in the morning, make it feel chilly early on with breezy conditions persisting into the afternoon. Gusts will generally reach the 30s but could be as high as 40 mph:

Monday wind forecast
Monday wind forecast(wowt)

The gusty winds, combined with dry conditions, make it a high fire danger day... FIRE WEATHER WATCHES are already in place for the Metro and points to the north Monday afternoon through the evening.

Fire weather watch
Fire weather watch(wowt)

The gusty NW winds cool us down by Tuesday with a drop to the mid 40s... from there a warm up moves in taking us to 80 by Friday, but so does a very active pattern.

Daily storm chances are here starting Wednesday... Wednesday looks like our most promising day for showers and thunderstorms with scattered potential back daily into the start of the weekend:

Next 6 days rain chances
Next 6 days rain chances(wowt)

After Saturday our storm chances become s bit less frequent but we’ll see returning rain chances at least once next work week.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backpack sale in Sarpy County becomes an attempted robbery
Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Melting mix of snow and rain keeps Easter Sunday chilly
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with a few showers for Easter
Chilly with a few showers for Easter
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine but staying cool today