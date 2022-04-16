Upgrades and changes in progress at Omaha parks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are several city projects popping up around the metro. With warmer weather moving in, more people are getting outside and returning to parks.

According to Matt Kalcevich, the Omaha Parks, Recreations, and Public Property Director, city parks are getting busy with new projects.

“We’ve got playgrounds going in this year, weave got spraygrounds going in this year, we’ve got trails going in this year, and so it’s just exciting that these are some things people are going to be able to see and use,” Kalcevich said.

Between 50-75 projects are underway for Omaha Parks and Rec. From replacing damaged concrete to master planning and more in between.

”We’re playing a little bit of catch up in the time we’ve just come out of, and so one of the spraygrounds that was down last year, Morton sprayground in the south part of the city, is going to be getting a fresh rubber surface that will reactivate that facility. We know that when the days get hot, we know how precious those spaces are for people to cool off, especially youth.”

Others are the product of planning to bring what’s needed to neighborhoods that are home to places like Schroeder Vogel Park and Grace Young Park.

”The neighborhoods were involved. They gave us some feedback and input, and we just took a quick assessment and survey of what’s available. In those two instances, removing those two facility shelters that were really not in use anymore opened up a landscape and a visual in the park, and we’ve got more green space we’re able to develop now. It’s almost like a new space.”

And then there is Tranquility Park, which in some ways is the jewel at the center of the city park system. Construction on 120th Street continues, but the road is again open with a new bridge in place. It’s all to make way for increased traffic to the ball fields, with the tennis courts and ice skating rink at the center.

”You go the other side of Maple there and you’ve got Heflinger there with the BMX and the dog parks, and you’ve got cricket groups. And you go north of us here and you’ve got the Kelly Complex, that’s just buzzing this time of year with adult activity.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.