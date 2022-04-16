Advertisement

Union Omaha announces broadcast partnership with WOWT

WOWT will showcase 11 matches during the 2022 season
Union Omaha players warm up at Werner Park in Papillion prior to the USL League One Final...
Union Omaha players warm up at Werner Park in Papillion prior to the USL League One Final against Greenville on Saturday, 11/20/21.(Rex Smith)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha, the only professional soccer team in Nebraska, has announced a new partnership with WOWT to broadcast the 2022 season.

WOWT, in partnership with Union Omaha, will broadcast a total of 11 matches over the course of the 2022 USL League One season. Nine away matches will be broadcast, as well as both the home opener and closer.

This partnership marks the first broadcast deal in Union Omaha’s history.

According to Union Omaha General Manager Peter Marlette, securing a broadcast partnership was a major priority.

“One of our priorities of the off-season was securing a local linear broadcast deal,” Marlette said. “It is something our fans have been calling for and will help us reach a wider audience in the region. We’re thrilled to be able to bring our fans Union Omaha soccer at home without requiring a subscription.”

The games will air on WOWT’s digital channel Circle TV.

The following games will be broadcast:

Saturday 4/16 5:30 p.m. @ South Georgia Tormenta

Saturday 4/23 6:00 p.m. v. Central Valley Fuego FC

Saturday 4/30 6:00 p.m. @ Charlotte Independence

Saturday 5/14 5:30 p.m. @ Richmond Kickers

Saturday 6/11 9:00 p.m. @ FC Tucson

Saturday 7/9 6:00 p.m. @ North Carolina FC

Saturday 7/23 6:00 p.m. @ Greenville Triumph SC

Saturday 8/6 9:30 p.m. @ Central Valley Fuego FC

Saturday 8/27 5:30 p.m. @ Richmond Kickers

Sunday 9/11 9 p.m. @ FC Tucson

Saturday 10/15 4 p.m. v. Central Valley Fuego (Final Home Game)

Season tickets and undated voucher packs for the 2022 season are currently available.

