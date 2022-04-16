Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 15

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 15.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Three teens are in deep water after a night of alleged bad decisions landed them in cuffs. The trio of teens all under 16-years-old could face years in prison.

A crash last week saw an SUV sitting on top of another car and sent one person to the hospital.

With prom season underway for many high schoolers, law enforcement began cracking down on underage drinking. More than two dozen Omaha businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors.

A set of quadruplets celebrated their 20th birthday at the family donut shop in Harlan, Iowa.

Intense weather moved across the region Tuesday evening, leading to high winds, severe thunderstorms, and tornado warnings.

A terrifying dog attack left one Omaha child in the hospital for weeks. Now his mother wants to who’s responsible.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

