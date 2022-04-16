Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 15

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a bizarre car crash, the threat of severe weather, and a devastating dog attack that put a child in the hospital.
WOWT 6 News logo
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 15.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Three teens face jail for felony charges of robbery in Omaha

Three teens are in deep water after a night of alleged bad decisions landed them in cuffs. The trio of teens all under 16-years-old could face years in prison.

5. Crash in Omaha sends one to hospital

A crash last week saw an SUV sitting on top of another car and sent one person to the hospital.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

4. 25 Omaha area businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

With prom season underway for many high schoolers, law enforcement began cracking down on underage drinking. More than two dozen Omaha businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors.

3. Knicely Done: Quadruplets celebrate 20th birthdays at family donut shop

A set of quadruplets celebrated their 20th birthday at the family donut shop in Harlan, Iowa.

A set of quadruplets in Iowa are set to celebrate their 20th birthday this weekend at their family business

2. Severe weather threat moving out, a chill moving in

Intense weather moved across the region Tuesday evening, leading to high winds, severe thunderstorms, and tornado warnings.

1. Mom demands answers after dog attack in Omaha

A terrifying dog attack left one Omaha child in the hospital for weeks. Now his mother wants to who’s responsible.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. 6 First Alert Day: Rapidly changing weather leads to the threat of severe weather Tuesday
2. One killed, one injured in three-car crash in Omaha
3. 25 Omaha area businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
4. 8-year-old Omaha boy attacked by dog, mother wants neighbors to speak up
5. Omaha teens face felony charges of robbery
6. One sent to hospital after crash near Omaha intersection
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

