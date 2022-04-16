Advertisement

Large turnout for La Vista Easter Egg Hunt

(WOWT)
By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly temperatures didn’t stop kids from fetching eggs at an annual Easter Egg Hunt in La Vista Saturday morning.

More than 16,000 eggs were spread across the Sports Complex Softball Fields. Eggs were filled with candy, but some kids may have walked away with a few bucks in their baskets.

“I saw a little piece of paper in an egg and I think it’s a dollar bill,” says egg hunter, Jase Rasmussen.

It’s been three years since this event last happened to its full scale. In 2021, they did a drive-thru egg hunt.

“Today I think was evidence of the fact that everyone really wants to get out and do these things. So we’re super excited just to be able to provide these opportunities for the community,” says Spokesman for the City of La Vista, Mitch Beaumont.

Families also had the chance to give back by bringing food items to donate to the community. All collected donations will go to the Tri-City Food Pantry.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting
Omaha Police issues felony warrant for suspect in connection to Elks Lodge shooting

Latest News

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall
Upgrades and changes are underway at Omaha Parks
Upgrades and changes in progress at Omaha parks
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 15
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine but staying cool today