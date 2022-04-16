Large turnout for La Vista Easter Egg Hunt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly temperatures didn’t stop kids from fetching eggs at an annual Easter Egg Hunt in La Vista Saturday morning.

More than 16,000 eggs were spread across the Sports Complex Softball Fields. Eggs were filled with candy, but some kids may have walked away with a few bucks in their baskets.

“I saw a little piece of paper in an egg and I think it’s a dollar bill,” says egg hunter, Jase Rasmussen.

It’s been three years since this event last happened to its full scale. In 2021, they did a drive-thru egg hunt.

“Today I think was evidence of the fact that everyone really wants to get out and do these things. So we’re super excited just to be able to provide these opportunities for the community,” says Spokesman for the City of La Vista, Mitch Beaumont.

Families also had the chance to give back by bringing food items to donate to the community. All collected donations will go to the Tri-City Food Pantry.

