Huskers softball shutout Minnesota in series opener, 7-0

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska remains atop the Big Ten standings Friday after their 7-0 win over the Gophers and extend their win streak to 16 games. The Huskers move to 11-0 in the conference and 31-9 overall.

Big Red got on the board first with a blast from Sydney Gray over the right field fence for a two-run homer to take the lead in the bottom of the first, 2-0. Cam Ybarra added to the score in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot down the right field line to make it 6-0. Huskers tack on another run in the sixth to go up 7-0.

Pitcher Olivia Ferrell out of Elkhorn South held Minnesota to three hits while tossing her 12th complete game and her fifth shutout of the season.

”Definitely trying to throw my change up more. We were doing that today and just really messing up their timing. Maybe going really high at them even though they might not swing at it, that disrupts their timing for the next pitch. So just trying to keep them on their toes the whole game has really helped with the timing of it,” said Ferrell.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle said, ”I thought she came out and she really worked both sides of the plate there at the end of the game when her off speed came in huge for us. I just told her, I thought she threw a really beautiful game.”

