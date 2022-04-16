Fallen Ponca Hills firefighter remembered in U.S. Honor Flag ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It started with the terrorist attacks on America on 9/11. It is now used to honor heroes killed in the line of duty. The Honor Flag is a single flag that flew over the site of the World Trade Center Buildings.

The Honor Flag now travels the country and made a stop in the Omaha area Friday.

The Honor Flag has attended nearly 1,000 events honoring firefighters, police officers, and military personnel who died in the line of duty.

Chris Heisler is the President of U.S. Honor Flag. He started the traveling flag tradition following the terrorist attacks in 2001. Today he was at the Ponca Hills Fire Department for a ceremony honoring Firefighter Dennis Bender.

Bender was killed last April suffering a medical condition while fighting brush fires near Fort Calhoun.

“I contacted the chief very late notice, that’s just the way our logistics worked, and they all came out and we were able to share the story of this flag and honor firefighter Bender with his family,” Heisler said.

Along with the flag ceremony, the department has a plaque sitting atop Bender’s now empty locker - a constant reminder of their fallen comrade.

Heisler and his wife travel the country in their trailer. They on their second big rig. The first raveled more than 150,000 miles in four years.

“No matter how many times Cindy and I do this, we haven’t gotten desensitized at the impact that it makes. Being able to honor heroes is our passion, that’s what we do. Our mission is to honor, educate, and inspire and that’s what we did that today.”

The Heislers are heading to Boone County, Missouri, and then on to Tennessee and central Florida to honor more heroes.

