David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine but staying cool today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold morning around the metro as temperatures dipped into the upper 20s. A light north breeze pushing wind chills into the teens at times. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning, but it will be a slow warm-up. Temperatures only warming into the low 40s by Noon. Clouds will increase this afternoon, helping to keep us well below average once again today. Highs only reach the low 50s around the metro, with upper 40s in western Iowa.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight into Sunday morning as a storm system pushes through the area. Light rain showers may develop after 3am, potentially mixing with snow at times throughout Sunday morning. Rain and snow rates will be very light, but enough to make for a bit of an unpleasant day to be outdoors, particularly in the morning through early afternoon. Any snow in our area should melt as temperatures remain above freezing. The rain/snow mix should move out of the area early in the afternoon, with a few peeks of sun possible late in the day. Temperatures will likely wind up around 20 degrees below average, with highs only in the middle 40s.

Sunshine is back in the forecast by Monday, but conditions continue to be on the cool side with highs in the middle 50s. Windy weather will also return, with stronger gusts possible beginning Monday, and lasting through the middle of the week. A spotty shower is possible on Tuesday with continued cool conditions. Showers may linger into Wednesday morning before clearing. We should finally see a more substantial warm-up arrives Wednesday with highs jumping into the 60s, warming into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

