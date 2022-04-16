David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with a few showers for Easter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine today but temperatures have stayed on the cool side thanks to a steady north breeze. Highs only reached the low 50s around the metro, with a few clouds beginning to stream in late in the day. Winds have been steady at 5 to 15mph throughout most of the day, with lighter winds expected for the evening hours.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will thicken up today as a weak storm system begins to push into the Plains. This will bring a chance for a few spotty showers as early as 4am, with very light rain possibly mixing with snow likely during the morning hours. Any precipitation will be very light, so it will not be a washout of a day, but the rain and snow will be a bit of a nuisance throughout the morning. It will also keep us very chilly, with temperatures in the 30s for most of the morning.

Sunday rain and snow chances (WOWT)

The light rain and snow should push out of the area by the afternoon, with perhaps a few peeks of sun possible late in the day. However, it will remain quite cool with highs only around 46 in Omaha, and it will be even chillier in western Iowa where the rain/snow mix may last a little longer.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Monday, but it will be breezy and the cooler weather will likely stick around with highs in the 50s. More clouds roll in Tuesday with another chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Warmer weather finally returns by Wednesday, with highs back into the 60s and 70s. The warmth should last into the upcoming weekend, though we could see a chance for storms both on Thursday and again over the weekend.

