Advertisement

Crash in south Lincoln takes down fence and brick wall

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m.(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, three vehicles seem to be involved in the incident. A portion of a small brick wall and part of a fence were damaged.

LPD is still investigating this incident. Stay tuned to 1011 NOW for the latest information.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around...
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Norman and Old Cheney Roads on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m.(Ryan Swanigan)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting
Omaha Police issues felony warrant for suspect in connection to Elks Lodge shooting

Latest News

Large turnout for La Vista Easter Egg Hunt
Upgrades and changes are underway at Omaha Parks
Upgrades and changes in progress at Omaha parks
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 15
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine but staying cool today