BYU sweeps doubleheader against the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and BYU are squeezing four games into three days this weekend. The two teams played a doubleheader Friday and the Cougars won both.

BYU won the first game 3-2, with three unearned runs in the fifth inning. The Huskers committed five errors in the game with the bulk of them in that decisive fifth inning.

Nebraska had a chance to tie the game in its final at-bat, with a runner at third base though Cam Chick flew out to left field. The Huskers started the scoring with a Max Anderson solo home run, his third of the year. That was in the fourth inning, a solo shot to right. Then Griffin Everitt scored the second run in the inning off a wild pitch. He came home from third base.

The second game had a similar feel to it, trailing by three in the seventh inning the Huskers tied the game with a Cam Chick two-run home run and a Max Anderson RBI triple. Like the first game, in the Cougar’s next at-bat they answer with what turns out to be the game-winning home run. BYU won the nightcap 7-6.

