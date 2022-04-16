Backpack sale in Sarpy County becomes an attempted robbery

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 On Your Side warning about meeting strangers when offering items for sale online.

The seller of a designer backpack races away from the buyers who allegedly pulled a gun on him.

The incident happened late Wednesday night in a motel parking lot near Gretna. Two men got in the back of the victim’s car and one of them allegedly put a gun to his head.

Instead of giving up the item, the seller backed into the building and the suspects got out of his car.

They drove away in a small black vehicle with a getaway driver behind the wheel.

If you know anything about this crime call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.