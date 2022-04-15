Advertisement

Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

(Live 5/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Iowa - Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week.

Television station KCCI reports that firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home. Authorities have not yet released their names.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

