University of Nebraska regent arrested for witness tampering charge pleads not guilty
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark pleads not guilty to witness tampering.
Jack Stark was arrested in August 2021 on a felony charge of witness tampering.
According to court records, in August 2020, Stark was allegedly aware that an investigation into a criminal matter was pending that would have an individual close to him testify. Stark is accused of telling the individual to not testify.
Stark entered a written not guilty plea in Douglas County District Court Friday.
A four-day jury trial is set to begin July 5.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.