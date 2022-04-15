Advertisement

University of Nebraska regent arrested for witness tampering charge pleads not guilty

University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark(Craig Chandler | University of Nebraska)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 15, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark pleads not guilty to witness tampering.

Jack Stark was arrested in August 2021 on a felony charge of witness tampering.

According to court records, in August 2020, Stark was allegedly aware that an investigation into a criminal matter was pending that would have an individual close to him testify. Stark is accused of telling the individual to not testify.

Stark entered a written not guilty plea in Douglas County District Court Friday.

A four-day jury trial is set to begin July 5.

