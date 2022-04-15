Advertisement

University of Nebraska launches NIL marketplace for Husker student-athletes

Nebraska Huskers NIL Marketplace
Nebraska Huskers NIL Marketplace(Opendorse)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A new NIL marketplace will give college athletes in Nebraska the chance to benefit financially from their name, image, and likeness.

The University of Nebraska announced the creation of a new NIL marketplace for Husker student-athletes. NIL marketplaces are marketing platforms that allow students to benefit directly from fans, brands, and sponsors. The marketplaces come after the NCAA loosened restrictions on athlete compensation last year.

According to the University of Nebraska, the new NIL marketplace is provided and licensed by the university. Through the platform, powered by Lincoln-based company Opendorse, organizations can view Husker student-athletes and sponsor, book, pitch, and pay them directly. All current student-athletes with the university are on the platform and any former Nebraska athlete who uses Opendorse can be accessed as well.

“Our new Nebraska Huskers Marketplace will streamline the NIL process for both our student-athletes and for those who want to connect with them for opportunities. This is another valuable tool to assist our student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said.

On the platform, a student’s name, location, major, sport, age, and social media following can be seen. Opendorese says its marketplaces are used by more than 75,000 athletes.

