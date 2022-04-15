Advertisement

Summer hot spots coming up with creative solutions to attract more workers

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s tough for businesses to hire right now. Because of that, some businesses are getting creative to draw in more workers.

“Right now, recruitment is number one on everybody’s mind,” said Sidney Moore, Omaha Parks and Rec. Dept. Special Programs Coordinator.

Summer hot spots are competing with each other for workers - that means coming up with solutions to fill those jobs.

“In the past, we’ve done a lot of these open interviews where kids could sign up, apply, and do the interviews with us. A lot of the time it’s been where kids would come to us. We didn’t have to do as much outreach,” said Moore.

That has all changed now. For the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department, that means trying out new incentives they’ve never offered before.

“I would say this year, one of the main incentives that we are offering would be all of our part-time and seasonal staff will get free use of all city pools and community centers.”

The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo is trying to attract a few hundred more workers before the start of summer.

According to Dennis Schnurbusch, Omaha’s Henery Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Senior VP of Operations, they want people to know it’s more than just a summer job for teens.

“We’ve looked at the demographics of people who might have an interest in coming out here and working,” Schnurbusch. “A lot of people think it’s just young people who want to come out and work but we have a lot of retirees and this is a good place for them to come out meet people, and get a chance to get out. We are encouraging all age groups to apply and look at what we have to offer.”

Places like the zoo and the parks and recreation department say they expected the number of workers to shrink during the pandemic. They say now that things are returning to ‘normal’ they are now left to compete with places they didn’t before.

“I think now you can go work at a fast-food restaurant for $15 an hour, and unfortunately we aren’t able to pay that much. But the experience that you get working for the city parks and recs department, as well as the skills to put on a resume, you learn so much,” said Moore.

