Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind into the Easter weekend but it will be a struggle to warm

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning out the door for us all with temperatures near 30 degrees. We’ll have partly cloudy skies as we try to warm into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully we won’t have the wind to worry about today into the weekend. Highest wind gusts up near 25 mph are possible today but most of they day the wind will be much lighter than that.

Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)

Saturday looks to be about the same with north wind gusts up to 20 mph area wide with highs in the 50s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Easter Sunday itself likely has the worst weather of the weekend with a melting mix of rain and snow starting in the morning lasting into the early afternoon. Most of the snow will melt but there may be a little that tries to stick in parts of Western Iowa.

Sunday Snow
Sunday Snow(WOWT)

Otherwise up to a half inch of rain is possible for those that see rain Sunday before 3pm. Highs will struggle to warm as well with highs likely to end up in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’
Two Omaha Catholic teachers retire after 45 years of teaching

Latest News

Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly weather sticks around into the weekend
Chilly weather sticks around into the weekend
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong west wind will increase the fire danger this afternoon
Thursday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cool Thursday