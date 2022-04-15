Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind into the Easter weekend but it will be a struggle to warm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning out the door for us all with temperatures near 30 degrees. We’ll have partly cloudy skies as we try to warm into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully we won’t have the wind to worry about today into the weekend. Highest wind gusts up near 25 mph are possible today but most of they day the wind will be much lighter than that.

Friday Wind (WOWT)

Saturday looks to be about the same with north wind gusts up to 20 mph area wide with highs in the 50s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Easter Sunday itself likely has the worst weather of the weekend with a melting mix of rain and snow starting in the morning lasting into the early afternoon. Most of the snow will melt but there may be a little that tries to stick in parts of Western Iowa.

Sunday Snow (WOWT)

Otherwise up to a half inch of rain is possible for those that see rain Sunday before 3pm. Highs will struggle to warm as well with highs likely to end up in the 40s.

