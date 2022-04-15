Advertisement

Omaha Police issues felony warrant for suspect in connection to Elks Lodge shooting

One person was also arrested
(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is arrested and one person has a felony warrant in connection to the Elks Lodge shooting Friday.

According to the release, the suspect, Preston Pope, 57, has a felony warrant for second-degree assault, unlawful discharge, use of a firearm to commit a felony and prohibited persons.

Officers arrested Jonnetta Winston, 35, for accessory to a felony in connection to the shooting.

An Omaha Police report stated officers responded around Lake St. Tuesday night and found a 49-year-old man on the floor with a gunshot wound. He told officers that an unknown person had shot him in front of the building “during a disturbance.”

OPD is still investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information about what happened contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Sexual assault allegations: Slama vs Herbster
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’

Latest News

Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster not backing down after accusations of sexual misconduct
Election 2022: Herbster: 'I will not back down'
Election 2022: Herbster: 'I will not back down'
Antiviral COVID-19 pill in stock at Omaha metro pharmacies
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly weekend, a chance for rain and snow
Chilly weekend, a chance for rain and snow