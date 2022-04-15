Omaha Police issues felony warrant for suspect in connection to Elks Lodge shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is arrested and one person has a felony warrant in connection to the Elks Lodge shooting Friday.

According to the release, the suspect, Preston Pope, 57, has a felony warrant for second-degree assault, unlawful discharge, use of a firearm to commit a felony and prohibited persons.

Officers arrested Jonnetta Winston, 35, for accessory to a felony in connection to the shooting.

An Omaha Police report stated officers responded around Lake St. Tuesday night and found a 49-year-old man on the floor with a gunshot wound. He told officers that an unknown person had shot him in front of the building “during a disturbance.”

OPD is still investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information about what happened contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.