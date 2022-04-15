Omaha area 4-H team to go to world championship in STEM competition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 4-H team in the Omaha metro is on its way to a worldwide competition.

The competition is all about science, technology, engineering, and math.

With supply chain issues affecting day-to-day lives, finding solutions to improve the transportation of products is a real-life problem. That’s a problem the 4-H club is working on.

This local club, dubbed the “Gizmo Gang,” came up with a solution that deals with a common household product and delivering it in bulk.

“Delivering laundry detergent in bulk to the consumer, so we want to be environmentally friendly and get rid of plastic out of the landfill,” Team Member Aaron Thernes said.

“Because global warming is becoming a pretty big issue and this could really help,” Team Member Liam Cronican said, “And it’s something that everyone can do. Not everyone can afford an electric car, but everyone can do this and it’s easy to implement.”

The Gizmo Gang believes their solution would reduce truck traffic and emissions. The team also designed and programmed a robot to accomplish specific tasks.

The students work in four different areas. They’ve learned a lot and say teamwork is the key.

“It’s been so much fun to work with a team,” Team Member Grace Warta said. “It’s taught me a lot about cooperation, teamwork. “It’s taught me how to do better with public speaking.”

“I learned multiple stuff every year that I never learned before and it’s good for me to work as a team,” Team Member Henry Thernes said.

That teamwork is paying off. The Gizmo Gang moved through the regional competition, qualifying for and winning the Nebraska State Competition, and is now on the way to the world championships in Houston.

“One in every state is chosen to go to the world competition and we from Omaha Nebraska get the honor to represent the state at the world competition,” Coach Sharla Kurz said.

The world competition will be held in Houston, April 20-23. The students from Douglas and Sarpy County are raising funds through GoFundMe for the trip’s expenses.

