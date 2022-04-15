Advertisement

OFD: Smoking sparks overnight house fire in northwest Omaha

Omaha Fire later confirmed that smoking materials were to blame for the fire. More details on WOWT.com.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoking materials were to blame for a house fire that ignited near 97th and Fort streets early Friday.

The Omaha Fire Department was dispatched to the home at 1:21 a.m. and had the fire under control by 1:40 a.m., according to an OFD report.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames upon arrival at the scened, and that everyone inside — alerted by smoke detectors — had already vacated the home, the report states.

“The fire was determined to be caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials,” OFD said in the report.

The home, valued at $156,100, sustained approximately $35,000 in damages, according to the report.

