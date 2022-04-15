Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment rate falls to 2%, lowest in state’s history

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both Nebraska’s and Iowa’s unemployment rates continue to steadily decline.

The Nebraska Department of Labor and the Iowa Workforce Development released unemployment numbers for March 2022.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2% in March, down from 2.1% in February. The March rate is tied with Utah for the lowest unemployment in the country, and is the lowest in the state’s history.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin says the employment rates both statewide and in the Lincoln metro are new records.

“The number of people employed statewide has reached another record high,” said Albin. “Both the statewide labor force employment of 1,037,823 and the Lincoln metro’s employment of 186,996 are record highs.”

Private industries in Nebraska which saw the most growth were mining and construction, leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Iowa’s unemployment rate continues to decline as well. According to the Iowa Workforce Development, the March unemployment rate fell to 3.3%, down from 3.5% in February.

The total number of employed workers in Iowa’s workforce reached 1,637,100, in March, up from 1,626,800 in February.

While the number of workers in the leisure and hospitality industry increased in Nebraska, it dropped in Iowa. The state lost 2,800 leisure and hospitality jobs in March. However, retail - as well as trade, transportation, and utilities jobs, increased.

The national unemployment rate for March 2022 is 3.6%.

