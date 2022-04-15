Advertisement

Nebraska state parks continue temporary campfire ban

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A campfire ban continues as drought conditions have triggered a heightened risk of fire.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, a temporary ban on campfires will remain in effect for central and western Nebraska state parks due to ongoing drought conditions.

Officials recommend park guests in areas without the ban should use extreme caution if they choose to light a campfire. These precautions include keeping fires small, contained in fire rings, and attended at all times. Having water or a fire extinguisher nearby is also recommended.

When campers are done with the fire, campfires should be extinguished with water until all coals have cooled completely.

The Game and Parks Commission adds that if the drought conditions continue, the campfire ban may expand to more parks across the state.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

One sent to hospital after truck hits pole near Omaha intersection
Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
WOWT political debate guidelines
Abby Finkenauer
Iowa Supreme Court declares Finkenauer qualified for ballot