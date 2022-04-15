Advertisement

Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General is seeking disciplinary action against an Omaha psychiatrist.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health, the state of Nebraska claims Omaha psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Wigington developed relationships with two patients under his care.

The Nebraska Attorney General says Dr. Wigington began dating a patient under his care a few months after an initial appointment in December 2017. The two developed a relationship and married in August 2018. The Attorney General says Dr. Wigington admitted during an interview with a department investigator that his actions were a breach of his ethical duties as a psychiatrist.

Dr. Wigington began seeing another patient in June 2018. According to the Nebraska Attorney General, the two later began a relationship. The new patient allegedly said during an interview with a department investigator in December 2019 that she and Dr. Wigington exchanged sexually explicit text messages and engaged in sexual activity.

The Nebraska Attorney General seeks to order disciplinary action against Dr. Wigington including payment of the costs of his alleged actions and the potential removal of his license to practice as a physician in Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

One sent to hospital after truck hits pole near Omaha intersection
Nebraska state parks continue temporary campfire ban
WOWT political debate guidelines
Abby Finkenauer
Iowa Supreme Court declares Finkenauer qualified for ballot