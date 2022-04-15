Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General is seeking disciplinary action against an Omaha psychiatrist.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health, the state of Nebraska claims Omaha psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Wigington developed relationships with two patients under his care.

The Nebraska Attorney General says Dr. Wigington began dating a patient under his care a few months after an initial appointment in December 2017. The two developed a relationship and married in August 2018. The Attorney General says Dr. Wigington admitted during an interview with a department investigator that his actions were a breach of his ethical duties as a psychiatrist.

Dr. Wigington began seeing another patient in June 2018. According to the Nebraska Attorney General, the two later began a relationship. The new patient allegedly said during an interview with a department investigator in December 2019 that she and Dr. Wigington exchanged sexually explicit text messages and engaged in sexual activity.

The Nebraska Attorney General seeks to order disciplinary action against Dr. Wigington including payment of the costs of his alleged actions and the potential removal of his license to practice as a physician in Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.