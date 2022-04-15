NDOT reports March 2022 traffic fatality toll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -During the month of March 2022, 29 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

NDOT said these 29 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes. Five of the 25 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 11 were using seatbelts and nine had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Seventeen of the fatalities were in rural locations. There were six fatalities on the interstate, 10 on other highways and 13 on local roads.

Three of the fatalities were pedestrians. One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.

Icy roads and snow were a contributing factor in four fatality crashes resulting in five fatalities.

Comparison with Previous Years

January-March Fatalities Fatal Crashes % Change v. 2022 (Fatalities) 2022 70 59 X 2021 45 36 -36% 2020 45 43 -36% 2019 44 38 -37% 2018 50 41 -29% 2018-2021 Average 46 40 -34%

There were 11 fatalities in March of 2021. Only 22 of the 60 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

This report includes information available through April 14, 2022 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communication and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.