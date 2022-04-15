Hundreds of animals in forever homes following Nebraska Humane Society seizure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of animals have recovered and are now in their new homes months after the Nebraska Humane Society confiscated them from a Papillion home.

“600 plus animals,” says Pam Weise, the spokeswoman for NHS. “Everything from guinea pigs, and degus, and reptiles, large birds, smaller birds, some of the more exotic species.”

A majority of the animals were neglected and suffered from overgrown claws and beaks.

The recovery process for the animals was no small feat.

“I believe that at the beginning it was like 50 hours a day of care is what it took,” Weise says. ‘So, it was five people working a full day, or six people coming in and out working making sure that we’re able to care for these guys.”

Now, four months later, most of those animals have found their forever homes. All that’s left is a few dozen birds.

“The majority of the rabbits went out, the little degus went out, some hamsters and guinea pigs, a lot of those guys are already out, a lot of the birds are gone too, we’re down to about 30 birds and maybe a couple of little guys left.”

During a time when businesses across the board are struggling to find staff and fill hours, Weise says volunteer and zoo vets didn’t hesitate to step in and help during the emergency.

“It shows that the Omaha community really does come together when there is a need and there are people that can help.”

Weise says NHS has faced staffing limitations just like everyone else. They are budgeted to have five vets, but right now, they’re down two.

Because of this, they’ve temporarily closed their spay and neuter center to ensure animals in the shelter get the proper care and check-ups they need.

“We have three vets to take care of the entire shelter, so rather than have them go over to the spay and neuter center, even though we know it’s really important, it’s one of those things that isn’t mission-critical,” Weise says. “So we have that staff shifted over to the shelter to help out over here just to make sure we can handle all the animals that need to be handled.”

