Herbster not backing down after accusations of sexual misconduct

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, posted on social media Friday that he won’t back down from allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced a day earlier.

A story posted by the Nebraska Examiner, an independent news source, reported detailed groping allegations Thursday from eight women, including State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling. On Friday, Herbster posted on social media this morning, comparing his situation to the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and posted a photo of himself during the hearings.

“I will fight for my character and reputation,” he said in the series of tweets.

Little did I know, less than four years later, I would find myself in a very similar position. With me, it is not the liberal elite trying to take me down, but the establishment machine within my own party. (2/3) — Charles W. Herbster (@CWHerbster) April 15, 2022

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.