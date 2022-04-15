Advertisement

Herbster not backing down after accusations of sexual misconduct

A heated he-said/she-said between Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, posted on social media Friday that he won’t back down from allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced a day earlier.

A story posted by the Nebraska Examiner, an independent news source, reported detailed groping allegations Thursday from eight women, including State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling. On Friday, Herbster posted on social media this morning, comparing his situation to the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and posted a photo of himself during the hearings.

“I will fight for my character and reputation,” he said in the series of tweets.

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Sexual assault allegations: Slama vs Herbster
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’

Latest News

Election 2022: Herbster: 'I will not back down'
Election 2022: Herbster: 'I will not back down'
BREAKING: Iowa Supreme Court: Abby Finkenauer can appear on primary ballot
BREAKING: Iowa Supreme Court: Abby Finkenauer can appear on primary ballot
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Battle over federal rental aid to Nebraska stirs up again
WOWT political debate guidelines