Fremont deputies arrest Missouri woman after interstate car chase

(PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - Fremont County deputies arrested a woman from Missouri Tuesday after a car chase.

Crystal Clark, 35, was arrested for second-degree theft, eluding while participating in a felony, and trafficking in stolen firearms.

A car chase was initiated on Feb. 19 when a car going 100 mph was going south on I-29 near the 8-mile marker according to the release.

Deputies say during the chase the driver, later identified as Clark, threw a gun from the car and they found out the gun was reported stolen out of Missouri after seizing it.

The chase continued crossing state lines into Mound City, Missouri and Fremont deputies with the help of Missouri officials, ended the chase by using spike strips.

The release further states Clark left and was later arrested by Missouri officials and released with pending charges in Iowa.

A warrant was requested Tuesday and Clark was extradited back to Fremont County held on a $15,000 bond.

