Dodge County deputies make an arrest for arson

AMES, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire Thursday evening is under investigation after Dodge County deputies arrested one person.

Timothy Ladehoff, 29, was arrested for second-degree arson after officials determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to the release, Fremont Rural Fire responded to the 2000 block of County Road 15 in Ames on reports of a house fire.

Dodge County deputies arrived at the scene and it was determined the fire was intentionally set with help from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The release further states that after being identified, the suspect Ladehoff, left the scene and was arrested in Rodgers with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Colfax County Sheriff’s Office.

