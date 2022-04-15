Advertisement

Dodge County deputies make an arrest for arson

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire Thursday evening is under investigation after Dodge County deputies arrested one person.

Timothy Ladehoff, 29, was arrested for second-degree arson after officials determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to the release, Fremont Rural Fire responded to the 2000 block of County Road 15 in Ames on reports of a house fire.

Dodge County deputies arrived at the scene and it was determined the fire was intentionally set with help from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The release further states that after being identified, the suspect Ladehoff, left the scene and was arrested in Rodgers with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Colfax County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Sexual assault allegations: Slama vs Herbster
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’

Latest News

Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster not backing down after accusations of sexual misconduct
Antiviral COVID-19 pill in stock at Omaha metro pharmacies
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly weekend, a chance for rain and snow
Chilly weekend, a chance for rain and snow
Nebraska & Iowa unemployment March 2022
Nebraska & Iowa unemployment March 2022