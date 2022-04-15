Director: ‘very fortunate’ no deaths in Haven plant explosion

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:15 a.m. While discussing the reduced risk of further explosions at the Haven Midstream plant, Reno County Emergency Management director Adam Weishaar took a moment to discuss how bad Thursday’s explosion could have been.

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries, a virtual miracle considering the enormity of the explosion and the intensity of the fire.

“We’re very fortunate that there’s only two with minor injuries and no fatalities,” Weishaar said.

While the cause of the explosion is still being investigated, Weishaar said about 3,000 gallons of liquified natural gas were trapped in a containment vessel whose release valves were likely compromised. That created the “potential for an explosion at anytime,” Weishaar said.

The current risk to the public is believed to be minimal and the probability of additional explosions is “very, very low,” according to Weishaar. Reno County emergency officials will meet today with the Wichita Fire Department and other emergency responders to plan the best course of action to continue mitigating the risk. Meanwhile, the valves running liquid nitro gas to the plant have been turned off.

Weishaar said every fire crew in the county, and crews from surrounding county, contributed to Thursday’s response. While Hutchinson Fire crews are full-time and South Hutchinson part-time paid positions, most crews in the county and from other nearby communities are volunteer departments, leaving those firefighters physically and mentally exhausted. Reno County Fire District No. 9 was the primary responder Thursday.

Crews are expected to remain at the site for several hours Friday, attempting to limit the risk not only for further explosions but for fire in the area. With cedar trees and hedge rows that caught fire Thursday, there is a risk of fire spreading.

Weishaar said the plant has extensive damage and is not sure when it will be fully functional again. The next briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Update 8:10 a.m. According to Reno County Emergency Management, crews at the Haven Midstream plant made progress overnight reducing hazard risks. Officials determined that because of the improved conditions, roads could open and Haven residents could return home following a Thursday evening evacuation order.

As of 3 a.m., all roads were reopened except Kent Rd. from Lake Cable Rd. to Arlington Road between Haven and Yoder. Haven Midstream Plant experts are arriving Friday to evaluate the situation and determine the next plan of action.

Officials advised residents within 1.5 miles of the plant to prepare to be out of their homes for up to 72 hours. A reception center was opened at the Salvation Army office in Hutchinson for those who evacuated. About 90 people were placed in hotels for the night.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the evacuation order for the City of Haven has been lifted, Reno County Emergency Management said. All residents may return to their homes.

The evacuation order was put into place early Friday due to concerns of additional explosions at the Haven Midstream gas plant, where an explosion happened Thursday afternoon. Anyone within 1.5 miles of the facility was encouraged to evacuate, and the evacuations were expected to last up to 72 hours.

Please be advised that as of 6:00 AM on April 15, 2022, Reno County Emergency Management has lifted the evacuation order for City of Haven. All residents may return to their homes. Posted by City of Haven on Friday, April 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.