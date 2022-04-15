David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly weekend, a chance for rain and snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cool April day around the metro, but we did see a fair bit of filtered sunshine. Winds were finally on the lighter side, coming out of the north at 10-15mph. A noticeable breeze, but not nearly as strong as the last few days. Temperatures did warm into the low 50s, but that still nearly 15 degrees below average for this point in the year. Some thicker patches of clouds will push through our skies this evening, but quiet and dry weather is still expected. Temperatures will cool into the 40s after sunset, turning quite chilly overnight with clearing skies.

Saturdays' Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll see a cold start to Saturday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s for much of the area. Saturday’s forecast looks a lot like today, plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in the afternoon. We stay cool, much of the morning will be in the 30s, with highs in the lower 50s in the metro. Clouds thicken up by the evening, that is ahead of our next storm system which will bring a chance for rain and even snow by Sunday.

Light wintry mix Sunday morning (WOWT)

Light rain showers are expected to develop around the are before sunrise on Sunday, and with the chilly air in place, we could see some snow mix in at times. Steady light snow is possible across northern Nebraska and Iowa, where a light dusting is possible before sunrise. Temperatures will generally be above freezing, so any snow falling after sunrise will be more of a melting mix, transitioning to light rain by late morning into the afternoon. Rain and snow amounts will be very light, but enough to make it rather unpleasant and chilly outside with highs only in the middle 40s.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Monday, but it stays chilly with highs in the 50s for both Monday and Tuesday. We’ll finally see a warmer trend by Wednesday with highs in the 60s, warming into the 70s by the end of the week. There will be another chance for late rain Tuesday into Wednesday, with perhaps some storms Friday into Saturday.

