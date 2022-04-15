Council Bluffs man accused of robbery, carjacking thefts appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man charged with a couple of carjackings, one at Eppley Airfield, stood in front of a judge Thursday.

It all started back in February of this year.

Police say Joseph Smith, 28, of Council Bluffs allegedly drew a gun on a man in a pickup in the area of 39th & Sprague.

He has two counts of robbery and one count of theft of more than $5,000. He also has a bond of $175,000.

After forcing the man and his wife out and driving away he abandoned the pickup in a parking lot at Eppley. At that point, authorities say Smith hitched a ride on an airport shuttle and demanded the driver go to a gas station.

When the driver refused, Smith got off the bus.

The next day, Smith carjacked a woman on 21st & Sprague. After being refused a ride from the woman driver, he forced her out and drove off.

Later that day, Council Bluffs Police investigated someone trying to steal a motorcycle. The guy took off in the stolen car, led a chase, and then crashed in a rollover.

According to court documents, Smith allegedly told police that he used Xanax and Meth and did not remember what happened.

He has a preliminary hearing on May 18th.

