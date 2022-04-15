Changes to national political calendar downgrades status of Iowa caucus

(WOWT) - Caucus confusion is to blame for an election shake-up in Iowa.

The state will likely lose its first-in-the-nation status. Iowa’s spot is threatened because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that does away with the current set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses. Iowa is required by state law to hold caucuses.

