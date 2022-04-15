Advertisement

Changes to national political calendar downgrades status of Iowa caucus

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Caucus confusion is to blame for an election shake-up in Iowa.

The state will likely lose its first-in-the-nation status. Iowa’s spot is threatened because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that does away with the current set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses. Iowa is required by state law to hold caucuses.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Sexual assault allegations: Slama vs Herbster
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’

Latest News

Fallen Ponca Hills firefighter remembered in U.S. Honor Flag ceremony
Omaha area 4-H team to go to world championship in STEM competition
15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting
Bills meet doom in Nebraska unicam through filibuster
Bills meet doom in Nebraska unicam through filibuster
Omaha employers looking at creative ways of hiring
Omaha employers looking at creative ways of hiring