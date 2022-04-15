3 Cowley County deputies shot, injured N. of Winfield, suspect dead

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday Evening Update: A news release from the KBI provides a clear timeline of what led to and what followed Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Cowley County. Three deputies were shot and a woman was shot and killed. The injured officers are expected to recover. Two were upgraded to “good condition” Friday evening at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

A little before 1 p.m. Friday, the KBI said the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office requested the agency conduct an investigation. The KBI said agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

“Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 11:45 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle.” the KBI explained in tge Friday evening news release. “They began searching for the reported black Jeep Liberty, and at approximately 12:10 p.m. deputies radioed that they had located the vehicle north of Winfield, Kansas. It was parked a quarter-mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Road.”

The three deputies approached the SUV and contacted the driver. The woman behind the wheel did not comply with deputies’ commands to get out of the vehicle, the KBI said. When the deputies tried to remove her from the SUV, the woman pulled out a handgun and shots were exchanged.

All three deputies were struck, as was the woman who died from her injuries at the scene. The KBI said the woman will be identified once her next of kin has been notified.

“The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Cowley County Attorney for review,” the agency said.

Update: All three Cowley County sheriff’s deputies who were injured during a shooting north of Winfield are expected to recover. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office reported two of the deputies are in “good” condition at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and could soon be released. The third deputy had more serious injuries, but that deputy is also expected to be okay, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti, the incident began when officers where responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

While responding to the call, shots were exchanged. Three deputies were shot and taken to the hospital.

The lone-person in the vehicle, a woman, was killed.

Agencies responding to the scene include: Kansas Highway Patrol, Winfield Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s a lot going on in a small amount of time,” said Falletti. He added, the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be leading this investigation.

Several LEO agencies are here at Wesley. One of the two Winfield ambulances has left the hospital. @KWCHHailey is following the latest from Winfield@KWCH12 #kwch12 #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/Txj2YjZ0Wo — Lily Wu - KWCH (@KWCHLily) April 15, 2022

Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that the suspect involved is dead. Wesley hospital is currently receiving patients from the incident.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti confirms 3 law enforcement officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting incident. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is on its way to the scene.

UPDATE: I’m on scene of an officer involved shooting just north of Winfield at Highway 77 and 122nd rd. I confirmed with Cowley Sheriff 3 officers are injured and the KHP says the suspect is dead. Live updates on KWCH at 4,5,6 pic.twitter.com/judycUeEjY — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey) April 15, 2022

Kansas Highway Patrol says the Cowley County Sheriff’s is involved with this incident. It happened near 122nd street just west of US 77.

