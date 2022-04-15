15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old Friday.

Officers arrived near North 42nd Street at 3:37 p.m. and found a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury. They describe the suspect car as a black or smokey gray sedan with tinted windows and no plates.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.